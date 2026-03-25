Rising Together event honors, celebrates, and uplifts West Michigan women

Heather Mahoney is a West Michigan photographer who captures and uplifts women to see themselves with confidence first in every session. Taking a spin on how women are frequently the ones behind the camera for life and family events, Heather brings them into the spotlight in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

The annual "Rising Together" event grew from Heather's photography project into a movement that celebrates community and connection by honoring inspiring women, but also supporting each other from a variety of industries to "rise together". The event is open to the public for attendance, where this year, it will be held at Noto's Old World Italian in Grand Rapids on May 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M.

The event is not presented as a formal conference. Attendees will hear messages of encouragement and inspiration from local female leaders, meet this year's 33 honorees, and connect with others in West Michigan.

Tickets are $45 and extremely limited.

Heather sat down with Michelle to share more about the event's growth.

Visit heathermahoneyphotography.com for more information.

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