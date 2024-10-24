Watch Now
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey's "Greatest Show on Earth" comes to Grand Rapids this weekend

Argendance performs in the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to showcase one of the amazing acts that can be seen at Van Andel Arena.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey present The Greatest Show On Earth, bringing their stunning, talented performers to Van Andel Arena on October 25-27.

One of the musical acts, Argendance, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix in the studio to give a sneak-peek performance of one of the many acts appearing at "The Greatest Show On Earth."

Performances will take place on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 25 — 7:00 PM
Saturday, October 26 — 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
Sunday, October 27 — 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Tickets range from $15 to $75, and can be purchased at ringling.com.

