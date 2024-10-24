Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey's "Greatest Show on Earth" comes to Grand Rapids this weekend

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey present The Greatest Show On Earth, bringing their stunning, talented performers to Van Andel Arena on October 25-27.

One of the musical acts, Argendance, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix in the studio to give a sneak-peek performance of one of the many acts appearing at "The Greatest Show On Earth."

Performances will take place on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 25 — 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 26 — 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 27 — 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Tickets range from $15 to $75, and can be purchased at ringling.com.

