Ring of Fire Champions All-Star Game rebrands to "Homegrown Classic" with same mission

In 1958, thirteen former athletes organized the Ta-Wa-Si Athletic Association. Its name is Native American, which means "friend and helper". The association aimed to help students continue their education beyond high school and reduce the dropout rates.

The first Ta-Wa-Si Athletic Association All-Star basketball game was held in 1973, and an extension of that All-Star game, "Champions of Character"/"Ring of Fire", was launched in 2007. Decades later, the event has undergone a name change to "Homegrown Classic" and continues to benefit local youth, as well as athletic programs at Cornerstone and Davenport University.

The 2025 Homegrown Classic All-Star game will be June 5 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Cornerstone University. The event will feature a dunk competition, three-point competition, food trucks, a D.J., coverage from Michigan Sports Radio, and a performance by local musician Steven Malcom.

The cost is $10 per person, or $25 for a family of up to six. Children under six have free admission.

For more information about the program's rebrand, you can find Homegrown Classic on Facebook and Instagram.

