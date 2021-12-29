Ring in the new year with these deals and events at Soaring Eagle properties

Need a memorable way to ring in the new year, but don't want a plane ticket? Throw those swimsuits in that bag and drive to Soaring Eagle Waterpark with the family. Plus, if you're looking for an adult night, there are lots of fun ways to check that off the list at Soaring Eagle Casino.

Families can spend New Year's Eve at the North Pole without leaving Soaring Eagle Watermark, complete with prizes, balloon art, confetti, dancing, and more.

Book and enjoy tasty, festive food in the family restaurant both on New Year's Eve and Day too!

Plus, the whole family can "Escape to Africa" on January 7 and 8 at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. There will be craft giveaways, scavenger hunts, story time with Nokomis, and viewing of "Madagascar."

The grownups will have a great time ringing in the New Year at Soaring Eagle Casino. Travel Around The World by taking in the sights and tastes you'd find in iconic places along with themed decor and a cash bar. Plus, dance the night away too with a DJ spinning hits all night long.

On Friday, December 31 at 3 p.m. Soaring Eagle Casino's New Year's Eve Bingo Bash begins. They're giving away over $50,000 in prizes and payouts at 3 p.m. New Year's Eve Bingo Bash session.

The first 500 guests to purchase this session will receive a drawing entry for a chance to win exciting prizes including overnight stays at Soaring Eagle, gift cards, concert tickets, spa packages, and Bingo Bucks! You'll also get complimentary appetizers and a chance to play Champagne Glass of Cash. Warm-up sessions begin at noon and their $10,000 Mega Early Birds will be at 1:30 p.m.

Just a reminder, Rodney Carrington, Rick Springfield and Men at Work, Mike Epps, Sawyer Brown, and Lonestar, will be the final acts for 2021.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

