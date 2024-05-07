"Rift": Grand Rapids woman writes memoir of how she broke free from Christian patriarchy

Raised in the Christian patriarchy movement, Cait West was expected to live at home until she turned 18, could only marry someone her father chose for her, couldn’t go to college, or have a career of her own. Her life was to serve the men around her.

As West got older, she realized this was not how life was supposed to be, and she broke free. She shares her incredible story in her new memoir, Rift: A Memoir of Breaking Away from Christian Patriarchy, of resisting and escaping the life her ultra-conservative Christian parents planned for her.

With compassion and clarity, West explores the complex legacy of patriarchal religious trauma in her life and the years of emotional, spiritual, and financial abuse she endured.

West will be at Schuler Books in Grand Rapids on May 9 for a book signing, featuring Kristin Kobes Du Mez, at 6:30 p.m.