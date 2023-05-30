Ridge Point Community Church's Backyard Concert series begins June 7

With warm weather arriving, outdoor music concert series are popping up all over the place. One of those concert series is Ridge Point Community Church's Backyard Concert series, offering food, fun, and music for all.

This is the third year of the concert series, offering music from local, regional, and national artists, both from Christian and non-Christian genres. The goal of these concerts is to allow people of all financial and religious backgrounds to enjoy a night of entertainment.

Performances will take place every other Wednesday on the following dates:

June 7 – Soul Syndicate

June 21 – Moses, Tessa & Friends

July 5 – Night Moves- Bob Seger cover band

July 19 – Soul Rendition

August 2 – Andrew Ripp-Christian recording artist

August 16 – Sail On-Beach Boys cover band

August 30 – Great Scott

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 a piece, kids 10 & under free, and a season pass for seven concerts costs $30.

Purchase tickets at fearlessfollower.org/thebackyard.