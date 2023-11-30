Revive & Thrive provides healthy, nourishing meals to those facing health crisis

Food is medicine, and that is the most basic premise behind Revive and Thrive Project. The organization supports those in a health crisis by providing them with a fresh, healthy meal.

Revive and Thrive has provided essential support to vulnerable individuals and families in greater Grand Rapids facing health crises including cancer, organ transplants, heart failure, Diabetes, and kidney disease.

Their mission is to deliver nourishing, health-focused meals, reduce food insecurity, and build community support for individuals who are without the support or financial resources to provide for themselves.

This year is the first year in Revive and Thrive's history that they are providing uninterrupted service to their clients.

To volunteer for this organization or to show support, visit reviveandthriveproject.org.