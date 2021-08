Love to shop? Love the Earth? reVigor Marketplace is hosting a flea market dedicated to keeping Michigan beautiful by promoting local sustainable products.

All Products are vetted to ensure sustainability, and buying local helps keep money within the community.

The Earth Flea will take place the first Tuesday of the month until October behind the YT Galleria at 966 Cherry St. SE.

The market is free to attend and is open from 5-9 p.m.

To learn more, visit revigormarketplace.com.