Revenge Travel: How to prepare for post-COVID travel boom

After over a year of vacation plans being put on hold due to the pandemic, many people are in desperate need of a vacation. With vaccines rolling out, people are looking to make up for those lost getaways with "revenge travel."

Travel expert and editor of Travel and Style, Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington, shares ideas of where people can go for revenge travel while still staying safe during the pandemic.

With the vaccines rolling out, and spring and summer on the way, 2021 is all about making up for those lost travel days from the past year. That’s where revenge travel comes in. COVID may have canceled travel plans last year, but we’re itching to make up for those lost vacation days.

A survey was done in January by luxury travel advisers. Virtuoso found that 82 percent of people are more ready to travel in 2021 than they were in 2020. 35 percent of people are looking at summer travel and 25 percent fall travel.

A lot of people missed out on vacations last year or had to cancel trips. It’s like we’ve done an involuntary travel detox, and now we want to binge on it! The mental toll of not getting a proper vacation makes people eager to get that relaxation time

93 percent of people in that survey said they won’t take travel for granted again. Expect people to book extra trips or splurge on bigger trips because we’ve been cooped up for so long.

People have a new perspective on life after the pandemic. There’s an urge for those once-in-a-lifetime experiences. That means more family trips, family reunions, splurging on a girlfriend getaway, over the top romantic couples trips, whether it’s domestic or international.

What kind of trips are expected for revenge travel?

Longer, bigger vacations are expected for 2021. People want to make the most of a trip and take extended time off if they can.

Experiential trips with family and friends are also in demand to reconnect with loved ones.

Also, people are ready to splurge! They want to really spend cash since they didn't get to do that last year.

How to plan that revenge trip

Start booking now because airlines and hotels are itching to get people back in seats and rooms.

Expect changes to policies to keep happening as long as we’re still talking about COVID. Always read the fine print or use a travel agent.

Still keep restrictions in mind. One other thing the pandemic has shown is that things can change on a dime, so be prepared.

Where are Americans looking to travel?

These are places you can go right now, and where you could book for the future. Chile, Morocco, South Africa, Belize, Costa Rica, Anguilla, Mexico.

Book now not just because of some savings, but also because things are booking up fast.

Domestic Travel Rules

The CDC says you can safely travel domestically if you are fully vaccinated. Wait the full two weeks after your second dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

You still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow guidelines, even if you are fully vaccinated. Have your proof of vaccination on hand.

Traveling with children who are not vaccinated will need a negative test 1-3 days before and should be tested after travel as well.

International Travel Rules

Every destination will have its own requirements. Remember, it’s constantly changing as we and other countries get vaccinated.

Europe: Much of it is closed to US residents right now. When they do open, expect to provide vaccination proof or negative COVID tests for entry.

Costa Rica: No longer requires a negative test, but you MUST have travel insurance proof and you need to fill out their digital form called HEALTH PASS.

Belize: Official vaccine card showing inoculation at least two weeks before arrival is required. Or a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 96 hours of arrival or a rapid test within 48 hours of arrival.

Mexico: No requirement for a negative test on entry, and many hotels and resorts will help organize your test before returning to the US.

You will need either proof of vaccination or a negative test no more than 72 hours before your international return flight to the United States departs.

For more travel tips, follow Jennifer on Instagram at @jennweatherhead and @travelstylemag.