Return to the River Festival celebrates art, music, and creativity Aug. 26 & 27

Music, performers, artists, food, drink, and more will line the Monroe North Riverwalk this weekend for the second annual Return to the River festival.

The free celebration will feature two-days of fun and activities for all ages along 555 Monroe, Sixth St. Park, and Canal Park.

There will be two stages with live music from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Additional activities and offerings include three larce-scale insternational art installations, circus performers, guided walking tours, food trucks, and so much more!

Take a look at the music lineup by visiting downtowngr.org.