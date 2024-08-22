Return to the River Festival brings free music and art to downtown Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Riverfront is a beautiful place to be, and there’s a festival taking place this weekend to celebrate amazing art, culture, food, and music.

This year's Return to the River festival includes 19 unique DJ sets, 11 live music acts, 27 vendors, and community organizations on the Sixth Street Bridge. There will also be over 20 art and entertainment activities along the riverwalk, a brand new speaker series from Pleasant Peninsula, the Creative Cube from ACT , and more.

In addition to the music and art, free educational walking tours are available, as well as free kayak rentals from 1 – 5 p.m. on both days of the festival.

There will also be food stations and drinks on sight.

Return to the River will take place throughout 555 Monroe, Sixth Street Park, and Canal Park on August 24-25.

See a complete festival schedule at downtowngr.org.

