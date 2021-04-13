Watch
RetroGlow; Michigan couple transforms quarantine hobby into small business

Retro-themed and floral candles and wax melts
RetroGlow: Michigan couple turns quarantine hobby into a business
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 13, 2021
A hobby can ignite into a side-gig, and maybe into a small business! A Michigan husband and wife team started making candles and wax melts during quarantine, and now they've transformed their hobby into a small business, RetroGlow.

RetroGlow sells a variety of scented goodies including candles, wax melts, and more. Many products are retro-themed, meaning many of their products are named after popular movies, shows, characters, and other pop culture from the past and present.

RetroGlow also has a makers community on Facebook with 17,100 members and growing. The group is a place where other candle and wax-melt makers can ask questions, provide feedback, and take online classes taught by RetroGlow.

To start window shopping, visit retroglowllc.com.

