Restore your spine and get rid of chronic pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Do you wake up every morning suffering from chronic neck or back pain? With Total Health Chiropractic, they can help you get back to living a normal pain-free life with their non-surgical, non-invasive treatment options.

Faye Veraza, a patient at Total Health Chiropractic, shares her testimony on how Dr. Miller and the Total Health Chiropractic team healed her from the chronic pain that was preventing her from living a quality life.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain at Total Health Chiropractic, can help relieve the following conditions:



Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Listen to a couple of testimonies from patients in the video above, and learn how the DRX 9000 helped these people break away from their pain.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a new patient special for the first four callers: get a $49 consultation and a free copy of Dr. Miller's book.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or calling (616) 828-0861.