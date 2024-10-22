Restore your mind and soul in a fast-paced world during Sound Baths at Boochie

Finding inner peace, being able to unplug, and being able to truly relax seems unattainable in today's fast-paced world. Matty Sunshine Sound Healing wants to help people relax by hosting Sound Baths at Boochie Kombucha & Wellness Bar, helping people restore their minds and souls.

Boochie Kombucha & Wellness Bar, located at 39 Courtland St. in Rockford is hosting a series of restorative and immersive sound baths to engage people into a deeper state of consciousness, serve as an opportunity to unplug and relax, and promote self-inquiry/discovery.

A sound bath experience involves listening to resonant sounds while typically lying down. Sound baths create healing opportunities by synchronizing the brain with specific sound frequencies produced by various instruments and tools to shift brainwaves into relaxed, meditative states.

These sound baths will be led by Matthew Makowski, a certified Sound Healing Practitioner and owner of Matty Sunshine Sound Healing. He will be playing pure quartz crystal singing bowls, Tingsha cymbals, tuning forks, and other instruments with historical reputations for encouraging positive healing and relaxation.

Sound Baths at Boochie will take place on November 1 & 15, and December 13 & 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The cost to attend in $25 per person per sound bath. Find out more information on their Facebook page.

