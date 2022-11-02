Restaurant Week GR starts Nov. 4; Get a sneak peek at Grove's menu

Get ready to taste the city as Restaurant Week GR returns to the food and drink scene on Friday, November 4.

Dozens of restaurants will be offering special menus and drink items specifically for Restaurant Week. As an appetizer, pastry chef Katy Walktz shares one of the dishes Grove will be serving during the event.

New this year, patrons can check into participating restaurants with the Restaurant Week GR app. Guests who check in to at least three restaurants

will receive an exclusive foodie-themed gift and a digital coupon for a return visit to each restaurant visited.

Every time guests check in to a restaurant, $1 will be donated to a scholarship fund for culinary students up to $5,000.

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids take place November 4-12.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit restaurantweekgr.com.