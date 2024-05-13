Relay for Life Rockford celebrates those impacted by cancer on May 17

For those who have lived through a cancer journey, they know the only way to get through it is one step at a time. That happens through community support, and it can be found at the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life.

Rockford is hosting their Relay for Life on May 17, a 12-hour event that is a party celebrating those fighting cancer, the caregivers, and the community that supports those still on their cancer journey.

At Relay for Life, community members will take turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. Cheer for local survivors, enjoy a variety of entertainment, and check out various booths during the day, then at night the luminaria bags will be lit to remember those who lost their battle with cancer.

Relay For Life Rockford will take place from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. at North Rockford Middle School.

