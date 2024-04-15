Relax and boost your mood with these beauty and self-care products

Our lives are full of things that can stress us out. From overflowing workloads, crazy family schedules, hectic commutes, and so much more.

In recognition of Stress Awareness Month, all the ladies on the Fox 17 Morning Mix team have been able to try some products that'll take that stress away, help you relax, and boost your mood.

HUNGEOVERAF- $40



Do you suffer from constant headaches? Migraines? Puffy eyes? The HungoverAF will help give you relief from all those annoying head pains.

Put the HungoverAF in the fridge for a couple of hours for a cold compress. Or stick it in the microwave for one minute if you need a hot pad.

The HungoverAF covers every single part of your head! Blocking out light and sound to relieve puffy eyes, cluster headaches, and photosensitivity.

WELLBODY WINGSPAN- $249

We get sore muscles, but there isn’t always someone around to give us a massage, at least not without paying someone or begging your partner. Plus there are sore areas on your body that a massage gun can’t reach.

The Wellbody Wingspan massage gun reaches places where the other massage guns can’t! The unique extended handle allows you to reach like your calves, shoulders, back, and more.

It also has heatball technology: to enhance blood flow and promote faster healing.

You can operate it on three speeds, and three different tips: heatball, ball, and beak.

Miracle Aloe Cream- $40



Aloe-Powered Hydration: A best seller, this Miracle Aloe Cream is enriched with Aloe Vera, effectively hydrates and soothes dry, irritated skin.

Versatile Relief: Calms Eczema, Psoriasis, Burns, and more, offering targeted solutions for various skin concerns.

Deep Moisturization: Uniquely penetrating the skin, it provides lasting hydration, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Gentle and Versatile: Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and can be used anywhere on the face and body.

Hydrating Face & Body Mud Mask with Brush Applicator $45



Dead Sea Mud Infusion: Harnesses the exfoliating and hydrating properties of Dead Sea Mud to provide essential minerals for skin nourishment.

Versatile Application: Suitable for both face and body, this natural cleansing mask promotes a healthy, glowing complexion.

Moisturizing Formula: The mask boasts a moisturizing formula with a light, pleasant fragrance, ensuring a refreshing and gentle experience.

Application Instructions: Apply generously - you may see results in as little as 1 minute, or leave on for 5 minutes, rinse in the shower with a circular motion for exfoliation, and pat dry. Plus, receive a free silicone brush applicator with your order (color may vary).

Mineral Concealer - Bright Eye with Beauty Blender $18



Eye-Enhancing Brilliance: Brightens inner corners and surrounding areas for an enhanced eye appearance.

Circle-Concealing Elegance: Reduces the appearance of under-eye circles, allowing your eyes to stand out.

Pure Mineral Formula: Crafted from 100% pure crushed minerals, free from chemicals and harmful preservatives.

Natural Beauty Unleashed: Experience the noticeable difference and refreshing look by embracing your natural beauty.

Demúre Mineral Cosmetics: This mineral makeup line, which is part of the Delúvia family, consists of translucent setting powders, blushes, lip liners, and more for a healthy alternative to achieve flawless coverage.

Delivers a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and plant antioxidants

Up to 440mg of polyphenols in each pod!

Flavonoids are a major type of polyphenol that can help protect cells from free radical damage

No sugar… or sugar crashes!

Fun flavors appeal to kids and adults

Can be enjoyed by ages 4+

Available in formulas to help with hydration, beauty, energy, immunity, and sports recovery

Bundle includes:

30 count pack of pods in one of 11 different flavors

Premium stainless steel vacuum insulated bottle

NEW drink thru lid that allows the pod to stay inserted while drinking

Oil has the remarkable ability to improve the skin. How and why, is not completely understood as the benefits of oil are mostly known only through folklore.

Bio‑Oil® Skincare Oil was the first oil to be submitted to clinical trials and prove that it could improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. It was the success of these trials that prompted doctors and pharmacists around the world to begin recommending the product.

Today Bio‑Oil® Skincare Oil is the world’s leading scar and stretch mark product with over 400 skincare awards to its name.

Snow Diamond Teeth Whitening Kit- $79

