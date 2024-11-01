Rehmann & Detroit Red Wings Art Contest now accepting entries for 2024-25 season

The Red Wings are once again looking for talented artists to create a poster for the 2024-25 hockey season through the Rehmann and Detroit Red Wings Art Contest.

The contest is open to artists throughout Michigan to share their love for art and hockey. This year’s contest is called Fandom Fusion. The theme encourages participants to submit hockey-inspired artwork that highlights and celebrates the fans of the sport.

Pieces will be judged on creativity, originality and the theme of Fandom Fusion, which encompasses the true loyalty and dedication of sports fan bases.

Artists are encouraged to submit original artwork around this year’s contest theme by January 31, 2025. The judging panel will select the winning art piece and the winner of the 24-25 contest will be named February 27, 2025

The winner of the contest will have their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesar’s Arena and on DetroitRedWings.com, receive a $5,000 cash prize, and four tickets to a Red Wings home game.

Submission details can be found online at nhl.com/redwings/fans/rehmann-art-contest.

