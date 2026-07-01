Registration open for Hospice of Michigan's "Good Grief" day camp for kids

Hospice of Michigan is the largest hospice not-for-profit in the state of Michigan, providing end-of-life-care services, grief support and counseling, as well as education and support for caregivers.

One of the many programs offered is their annual "Camp Good Grief" at Camp Newaygo. The day camp is more than just a Peanuts catchphrase - it is a place for children to feel included, process their loss, and connect with others who understand what they are going through and validate their grief.

The camp also features traditional summer camp activities including arts and crafts, zip-lining, and kayaking. Camp Good Grief also provides grief education and support through qualified counselors and trained volunteers.

Camp Good Grief will be Tuesday, August 18 from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. It is free to attend with meals included, although spots are limited. Registration closes July 31.

Alexandra Fuchsloch, Hospice of Michigan Grief Support Counselor and Lauren Becker-Barkman, Hospice of Michigan Volunteer Program Manager, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the camp.

Camp Newaygo is located at 5333 S. Centerline Road. Visit hom.org/camp-good-grief for more information and to register.

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