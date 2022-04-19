Registration now open for Adventure Point summer camps

Adventure Point, a 35-acre outdoor adventure center in Walker owned by the Boy Scouts of America, has opened registration for its day camps this summer.

At these summer camps, kids will have the opportunity to learn and experience outdoor activities like climbing, fishing, archery, hiking, and swimming. In addition to outdoor fun, kids can also find educational activities in areas of science, technology, art, and music.

Camp is open to all kids ages 7-13. Campers bring their own lunch, while the camp provides healthy snacks and lots of water to stay hydrated all day!

Adventure Point Summer Day Camps will take place Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 20-July 22. It includes before/aftercare for the kids.

Register kids for their week of summer camp by visiting adventurepoint.org/summer-day-camp.

For parents who want to learn more before signing their kids up, join Adventure Point at The GRKids Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, April 23 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center from 1-4 p.m. Parents will have a chance to get coupons for camp registration, plenty of information about the camp, plus a chance to win prizes!

The event is free, but people need to reserve a spot on Eventbrite.

Stay up to date on camp dates and activities by following Adventure Point on Facebook.