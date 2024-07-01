Refugee Education Center relaunches BRIDGES program to prepare newly arrived children for the school year

Every day people come into the U.S. as refugees, leaving all they know in their home country to escape violence, persecution, and death. Many end up in West Michigan, making communities more colorful, vibrant, and interesting. However, acclimating to American life is not easy when you don't understand the language or culture.

The Refugee Education Center is dedicated to helping families find their footing, providing the resources necessary to help make their transition into the United States as easy as possible. The center recently relaunched its BRIDGES program to prepare newly arrived children for the school year.

BRIDGES stands for Building Refugee Independence and Delivering Guidance for Educational Success, embodying the program's mission to support refugee children in their educational journey. Key components of the BRIDGES program include:



English Language Instruction: Tailored lessons to help students improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills.

Academic Tutoring: Focused support in core subjects such as math, science, and social studies to prepare students for the academic year.

Cultural Orientation: Activities and lessons designed to help students understand and adapt to the cultural norms and expectations of the U.S. school system.

Social-Emotional Learning: Workshops and activities to support the mental and emotional well-being of students, helping them build resilience and confidence.

98% of BRIDGES students showed improvement in school readiness during the 2023 program year.

The Refugee Education Center is located at 2130 Enterprise St SE in Kentwood.

Learn more about their summer program and more by visiting refugeegr.org or calling (616) 247-9611.

