Reduce, reuse, recycle: Public Threads transforms unwanted fabric into fabulous bags

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Public Threads continues to create fashionable products through sustainable and conscious choices, promoting the economy and saving the planet.

Public Thread repurposes surplus materials like textiles, leather, and vinyl into sustainable products, supporting both educational sewing classes and local manufacturing jobs.

By repurposing materials that would have otherwise been unused, they're reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a circular economy. Public Threads is committed to sourcing textiles from various community partners to ensure that materials are diverted from landfills and given a second life.

Janae Brower, founder of Public Thread, discussed the evolution of her organization from a for-profit venture in her kitchen to a nonprofit in Grand Rapids.

They also offer volunteer opportunities and classes for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced pattern-making.

For more information, visit publicthread.org.

