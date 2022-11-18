Red Glasses Movement seeks in-kind donations as part of 4th Annual Big Bold Love Day

The Red Glasses Movement is hosting another Big Bold Love Day to help pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan on December 1.

The organization is seeking donations to help pregnant mothers and newborn babies in West Michigan:

· Diapers Size: newborn, 5 & 6 diapers

· Sippy Cups

· Pacifiers

· 4oz. bottles

· Baby towels & wash clothes

· Onesies sizes: 18mo. and up

· Socks: 18mo. and up

The event will take place at Beer City Dog Biscuits, located at 3019 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Can't make it to the event? Send or drop off donations to the Red Glasses Movement headquarters at 171 Monroe Suite 410, Grand Rapids MI 49503.

To learn more, visit redglassesmovement.org.