Red Glasses Movement inspires others to live boldly, and love big

Live boldly, love big, and pass it on! The legacy of a little girl named Audrey is inspiring so many people to live boldly and love big through the Red Glasses Movement.

The Red Glasses Movement was started in honor of a very special 5-year old girl, Audrey Jandernoa, who passed away on January 26, 2018. Audrey was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect, but these were not things that defined her.

Audrey was defined by her bright Red Glasses, her contagious smile, and her lack of inhibitions. She went through life not letting anything stop her from achieving her goals, and loved everyone unconditionally.

The Red Glasses Movement is Audrey’s living legacy, where their main mission is to put a pair of red glasses on every face in the world so that everyone can see through Audrey’s eyes.

Don't forget to check out their display at ArtPrize, which will be taking place September 16 - October 3.

Learn more by visiting redglassesmovement.org.