Red Glasses Movement celebrates Big Bold Love Day on November 6

In Grand Rapids, red glasses represent the love, joy, and spirit of Audrey Louise, a remarkable young woman who didn’t let any obstacles get in her way during her short life. She lives on through the Red Glasses Movement of “live boldly, love big, pass it along.”

The Red Glasses Movement continues to honor Audrey through Big Bold Love Day on November 6. The organization is partnering with Beer City Dog Biscuits and Degage Ministries, volunteering with these organizations, and serving alongside them for a day of giving back.

People can participate by volunteering to help make dog treats with Beer City Dog Biscuits, an organization that empowers people of all abilities to come and work together.

Or, for those with limited time, people can drop off in-kind donation items to Degage Ministries in downtown Grand Rapids. Donations can also be dropped off anytime between now and Big Bold Love Day at Vintage Plus More at 3101 Broadmoor Ave, SE, Grand Rapids.

Learn more on how to sign up or take part in Big Bold Love Day by visiting redglassesmovement.org.

