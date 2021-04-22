Recycle your old appliances safely with 1-800-GOT-JUNK

Whether it's Earth Day or time for spring cleaning, or maybe you just want to get rid of the junk around your home but don't want it to end up in a landfill, 1-800-GOT-JUNK will take it off your hands.

1-800-GOT-JUNK doesn't just toss unwanted trash into the landfill, they help the planet the best they can by recycling many of the items they collect. About 70 percent of the items 1-800-GOT-JUNK collects are recycled or donated back to the community.

For items that still have quality in them such as furniture, kitchen appliances, and other gently used items, they refurbish those items and give them back to organizations in need of them like Habitat for Humanity.

Appointments for collection can be made as soon as an hour before pick-up. To learn more, call their customer service line at 1-855-962-5556 or visit 1800gotjunk.com.