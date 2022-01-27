Recipe: Tapenade Cucumber Bites

Chef Erika Schlick's recipes have been previewed on the Morning Mix for a long time, but now she's joining the Mix live with a whole new recipe!
The author of the paleo and gluten-free themed cookbook, The Wandering Palate, demonstrated how to make Tapenade Cucumber Bites as well as shared her food philosophy.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Kalamata Olives
- 1 cup Castelvetrano Olives
- 3 tablespoons capers
- ¼ cup fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- zest of one lemon
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
Directions
1. Add all ingredients into a food processor and pulse a few times until chopped
2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse again until it emulsifies and creates more of a paste texture.
3. Slice the cucumbers about ¼" thick with the skin on. Place a spoonful of tapenade on each cucumber bite.
4. Garnish with additional fresh parsley and serve.
