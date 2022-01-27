Watch
Recipe: Tapenade Cucumber Bites

Interview with chef Erika Schlick
Erika Schlick makes Tapenade Cucumber Bites
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 10:43:29-05

Chef Erika Schlick's recipes have been previewed on the Morning Mix for a long time, but now she's joining the Mix live with a whole new recipe!

The author of the paleo and gluten-free themed cookbook, The Wandering Palate, demonstrated how to make Tapenade Cucumber Bites as well as shared her food philosophy.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Kalamata Olives
  • 1 cup Castelvetrano Olives
  • 3 tablespoons capers
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • zest of one lemon
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Directions

1. Add all ingredients into a food processor and pulse a few times until chopped

2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse again until it emulsifies and creates more of a paste texture.

3. Slice the cucumbers about ¼" thick with the skin on. Place a spoonful of tapenade on each cucumber bite.

4. Garnish with additional fresh parsley and serve.

