Recipe: Tapenade Cucumber Bites

Chef Erika Schlick's recipes have been previewed on the Morning Mix for a long time, but now she's joining the Mix live with a whole new recipe!

The author of the paleo and gluten-free themed cookbook, The Wandering Palate, demonstrated how to make Tapenade Cucumber Bites as well as shared her food philosophy.

Ingredients

1 cup Kalamata Olives

1 cup Castelvetrano Olives

3 tablespoons capers

¼ cup fresh parsley

2 tablespoons lemon juice

zest of one lemon

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup olive oil

Directions

1. Add all ingredients into a food processor and pulse a few times until chopped

2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and pulse again until it emulsifies and creates more of a paste texture.

3. Slice the cucumbers about ¼" thick with the skin on. Place a spoonful of tapenade on each cucumber bite.

4. Garnish with additional fresh parsley and serve.

