Recipe: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Apples & Cranberries

The holidays will be here before we know it, so it's time to start thinking about what you'll be bringing to the next family gathering.

Erika Schlick from The Trail to Health joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to show us how to make one of her favorite fall recipes: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Apples & Cranberries.

Find more recipes like this at thetrailtohealth.com.