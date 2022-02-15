Recipe: Pizza Chaffles

Pizza Chaffles

Avocado oil spray

4 eggs

2 cups shredded mozzarella

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

¼ cup pepperoni, chopped into small strips

¼ cup black olives diced

Marinara sauce for dipping

Fresh basil, chopped

Directions

1. Plug your waffle maker in and start to pre-heat it. Spray a light amount of avocado oil on the irons.

2. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the marinara sauce and basil and mix well.

3. Pour the waffle mixture into the heated iron and cook until golden brown.

4. Remove from waffle maker and cut into strips.

5. Garnish with fresh chopped basil and enjoy dipping each bite into the marinara sauce.

Find this recipe and others at thetrailtohealth.com. Also, check out more recipes in the Wandering Palate cookbook.