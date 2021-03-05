Recipe: Oreo Crème Brûlée

March 6 is National Oreo Cookie Day. Celebrate by eating an entire package of Oreos, or get fancy and creative with it!

Kylee Katherine Scales from Kylee's Kitchen shares her recipe for Oreo Crème Brûlée to celebrate! Watch a live demonstration of how to make this dessert on Facebook.

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

8 Oreos, cookies and filling separated

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla paste or pure vanilla extract

5 egg yolks

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar, plus more for topping

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions



Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat heavy cream over low heat. Add Oreo cream filling to heavy cream and bring to low simmer. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Whisk together egg yolks, sugar, and salt. Temper cream into egg mixture by slowly pouring in 1 cup of cream while whisking. Continue until incorporated. Place ramekins in large baking dish. Pour cream mixture into ramekins. Crush cookies and add 1 Tablespoon of crumbs to each ramekin. Fill baking dish with enough hot water so it rises halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Carefully place dish into oven and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes. Time will vary depending on ramekin. The edges should be set, but the centers should still be a little jiggly. Double-check with an instant-read thermometer that registers 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove baking dish from oven and place ramekins on cooling rack for about a half hour before covering and moving to refrigerator. Chill custard for at least 4 hours and up to 2 days. Before serving, top each custard with a thin layer of sugar (about 1 teaspoon). Caramelize sugar with kitchen torch and serve immediately.

Find more Oreo desserts and other recipes at kyleeskitchenblog.com.