Recipe: Orange Honey Glazed Drumsticks

Orange Honey Glazed Drumsticks

Ingredients

½ cup tamari or coconut aminos

½ cup mandarin juice or orange juice

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder

8 chicken drumsticks

4-6 teaspoons cassava flour

Sesame seeds for garnish

Chives for garnish

Fresh chopped basil for garnish

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the honey, tamari, mandarin juice, sesame oil, garlic, onion, and ginger.

2. Place the drumsticks in a large Ziploc and pour half of the marinade into the bag, reserve the rest in the refrigerator. Let the drumsticks marinate for at least 2 hours, but they can even marinate overnight.

3. Once marinated, preheat your oven to 400F and arrange the chicken, skin side up in a large 9x13 roasting pan.

4. Bake for 20 minutes and then turn the chicken over and bake for another 20 minutes. If the skins need more browning you can turn to broil on for the last few minutes to get them crispy.

5. While the chicken is baking, in a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the remaining marinade to a simmer. Let it cool slightly and whisk in one teaspoon of cassava flour at a time whisking quickly until it thickens slightly.

6. Remove from heat and brush it onto the chicken and garnish with chives and sesame seeds.

7. This makes a perfect appetizer or light dinner with some rice or steamed broccoli.

