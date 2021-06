Just as temperatures start to soar for the summer, it's time to honor the most refreshing drink in the country: iced tea.

Original Tin Cup and DrinkGR co-founder Nate Blury shares his recipe for Bourbon Peach Smash Arnold Palmer, a twist on the classic iced tea.

Bourbon Peach Smash Arnold Palmer

2oz. Bourbon

1oz. lemonade

2oz. tea

.5oz simple syrup & .75oz Peach liqueur

Mint & peaches for garnish

For more drinks and recipes, visit the DrinkGR Facebook page or go to originaltincup.com.