Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Reasons why you should plan a vacation in Michigan

National Plan for Vacation Day takes place January 30
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:56:55-05

Recent research shows that only one in four employees in America use all of their paid time off each year. On Average, American workers are leaving four paid vacation days unused, and that may be because people don't properly plan their vacation days.

Inspired by National Plan for Vacation Day on January 30, Pure Michigan is encouraging travelers to look ahead in 2024 and begin planning their next vacation in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan is filled with four-season recreation, more than 3,200 miles of freshwater shoreline, more lighthouses than any other state in the nation, and cities and downtowns packed with arts, entertainment, and culture.

Major cities to consider traveling to for vacation include Detroit, Gaylord, Petoskey, Traverse City, and Lansing. Travelers also can't go wrong with the many natural beauties located in Michigan's Thumbcoast and the Upper Penninsula.

Discover your next vacation destination by visiting michigan.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book