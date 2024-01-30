Reasons why you should plan a vacation in Michigan

Recent research shows that only one in four employees in America use all of their paid time off each year. On Average, American workers are leaving four paid vacation days unused, and that may be because people don't properly plan their vacation days.

Inspired by National Plan for Vacation Day on January 30, Pure Michigan is encouraging travelers to look ahead in 2024 and begin planning their next vacation in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan is filled with four-season recreation, more than 3,200 miles of freshwater shoreline, more lighthouses than any other state in the nation, and cities and downtowns packed with arts, entertainment, and culture.

Major cities to consider traveling to for vacation include Detroit, Gaylord, Petoskey, Traverse City, and Lansing. Travelers also can't go wrong with the many natural beauties located in Michigan's Thumbcoast and the Upper Penninsula.

Discover your next vacation destination by visiting michigan.org.