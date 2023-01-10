Reasons why you should get your spine checked at Total Health Chiropractic in 2023

43 percent of people fail to stick with their New Year's resolution in the first month. For those who are serious about making a change, Total Health Chiropractic is ready to help people set up a plan to find a long-term solution to their chronic pain.

For people who want to say goodbye to chronic neck and back pain permanently, Dr. Miller and the team at Total Health Chiropractic offer non-invasive and permanent solutions to their pain. For those who are still skeptical about their treatment, Dr. Miller shares these reasons why people suffering from pain should get their spine checked at Total Health Chiropractic.

1. Spinal problems affect your overall health.

2. At Total Health, the goal is to fix the problem, not mask the symptoms of chronic neck and back pain.

3. Total Health's treatments are safe and effective; there is no risk of side effects like with drugs, shots, or surgery.

4. Offers personalized treatment plans based on individual condition and goals.

5. Total Health offers a unique non-invasive therapy, the DRX9000.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

For new patients who are looking to make a positive change in their lifestyle, Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special deal. Patients can get a consultation and examination for just $49, plus the first four patients scheduled will get a free set of x-rays.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616) 828-0861.

