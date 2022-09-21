Ready by Five Program helps children develop social, academic, & emotional skills they need before age 5

Studies show that children belonging to the “COVID generation” are behind in achieving developmental milestones. Years of isolation are believed to be responsible for delays in certain skills, but there is a special program offered by Easterseals Michigan to help children develop these skills so they're ready for social settings like school.

The Ready By Five Program is designed to support Kent County families to ensure all children are academically, emotionally, and socially ready by age five to succeed in school and other environments outside the home.

Services include:

• Comprehensive screenings with easy to understand results & recommendations

• Individual parent coaching facilitated by social workers specializing in infant and early childhood mental health

• Incredible Years home visiting parenting program and parenting group sessions providing interactive skill-based support

• Play-Based trauma therapy for young children and their caregiver

• Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a talk-based trauma therapy for children over the age of three, and their caregiver

• Trauma Informed Sessions Educational series supporting caregivers of children who have experienced trauma

Openings are currently available for Easterseals Michigan’s Healthy Development Program, funded by the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage. Financial Assistance for low-income families is also available.

Learn more about their programs at easterseals.com/michigan. To enroll, call (616) 942-2081 or email info@essmichigan.org.