Read Muskegon completes construction of new literacy hub

Read Muskegon removes barriers to literacy for all ages, helping readers build confidence and skills in developing their ability of comprehension in the English language. Multiple programs are offered, including ESL classes and literacy support for those navigating the justice system.

The organization has recently completed construction of a band new Literacy Hub, where classes, workshops, and community events will have more space for operations in a modular layout. The new facility also features a dedicated children's area, as well as a larger community reading room and tutoring area.

Read Muskegon executive director Melissa Moore visited the Morning Mix to talk about the project.

Read Muskegon is located at 2709 Peck Street in Muskegon Heights. Visit readmuskegon.org for more information.

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