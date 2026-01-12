Read Muskegon expanding resources by constructing new Literacy Hub

Read Muskegon has been helping children and adults in Muskegon County thrive in building reading, writing, and English language skills for 20 years. They cater to individual needs that include one-on-one tutoring, classes for non-native English speakers and writers, literacy support, family support, and more.

As the nonprofit has grown, so has the need for support to continue providing these programs in the area. Construction has began on the Read Muskegon Literacy Hub, where upon estimated completion this spring, Read Muskegon will move into the facility. The new space will feature a learning hub to accommodate workshops, classes, and community events, as well as contain an early childhood space for the County's youngest readers, community reading room, and interactive tutoring area. A $400,000 endowment campaign is also operating concurrently to maintain long-term sustainability for the Literacy Hub.

Executive Director Melissa Moore sat down with Todd to discuss the project.

Visit readmuskegon.org for more information including volunteer opportunities.

