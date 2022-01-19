Read books, win prizes during KDL's Let It Snow Reading Challenge

Winter is a time to curl up with a good book, and your love for reading could score you some great prizes when taking part in KDL's Let It Snow 2022 reading program.

Adults and teens (age 11+) who read or listen to six books from their Let It Snow reading categories will earn a "Let It Snow" mug.

Plus, participants who read a total of 10 books by March 31 will be automatically entered into the Power reader drawing to win an iPad and other fun prizes.

Readers can track their progress online by using Beanstack, or complete and turn in a paper form, available at any KDL branch.

Let It Snow is taking place at all 20 KDL Branches now through March 31.

To learn more or to sign up, visit kdl.org/snow or call (616) 784-2007.