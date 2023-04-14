Rapid City Football Club shares plan for Women's League, Summer League, and more

The Rapid City Football Club brought professional soccer to West Michigan this past year, and based on the fan response and talent on the pitch, it was a huge success. With plans for a Women's League and Summer League, the Football Club will be extremely busy this coming year.

Rapid City FC won the Eastern Division Title and Major League Indoor Soccer Championship in its first season. RCFC won the championship finals against Omaha Kings FC 16 - 7. RCFC's Alex Mendez was named Man of the Match.

Rapid City FC will be hosting a summer tournament series from June to August at MSA Sports Spot in Kentwood. There will be a cash prize of $5,000 to the winning team. Sign up at rapidcityfc.com/aspl.

Rapid City FC made history several times throughout its inaugural season: Signed the first player in the league, won the first-ever MLIS match, broke the single-game scoring record, and signed the first-ever MLIS female player (Braeleigh McCoy). McCoy also made an MLIS appearance playing for Detroit Waza Flo against Rapid City FC. This is the first time a female goalkeeper has started in a professional indoor match

Within the next year, they intend to launch a professional women's team in the next 12 months while they continue to develop the men's program. Rapid City FC will launch and build this new women's team to replicate the success they've had on the men's side.

