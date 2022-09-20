Rapid City FC brings professional soccer to Grand Rapids, tryouts on Oct. 1

The Rapid City Football Club is West Michigan's newest professional soccer team, and they're looking for talented players before their first season starts.

Rapid City FC will be holding tryouts at the MSA Sports Spot on October 1st from 6 - 9 p.m. Each participant will need to sign a Waiver of Liability Form before participating.

Tryouts will cost $100, and it will include an RCFC tryout shirt.

For those who are more interested in watching the games than playing in them, tickets will go on sale in October. Individual tickets cost $12 each, and season tickets cost $100.

The first 100 season ticket holds will receive a Rapid City FC special edition scarf.

Ticket information and more can be found at rapidcityfc.com.