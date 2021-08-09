Raise money for Children's Healing Center at Applied Imaging's 3rd Annual Casino Royale

Beyond the health issues facing the entire world right now, for years there have been children who can't go to the playground, the local library, or even school because of compromised immune systems.

The Children's Healing Center is a non-profit, that provides social and emotional healing for kids with weak immune systems and their families in a safe, clean environment. Now the public can help with their mission by participating in Applied Imaging's third annual Casino Royale event on August 11.

Guests will dress up in their best formal gear, and play a variety of casino games like craps, high stakes poker, roulette, and blackjack.

Tickets cost $30 for a single ticket or $50 for two. Tickets include a beverage ticket, one playing chip, and unlimited appetizers.

Applied Imaging's Casino Royale event will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Children's Healing Center. The goal is to raise enough money to sponsor at least 20 families with a one-year membership to the center, valued at $2500 per membership.

The event will take place from 6:30-10 p.m. at 555 Glenwood Hills Parkway SE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at childrenshealingcenter.org.