Raise awareness of lung disease at 2nd annual Breathe Deep on The Blue Bridge

Anyone can get lung cancer; it's not just a disease caused by smoking. To spread awareness and to raise funds for the American Lung Association, the 2nd annual Breathe Deep on the Blue Bridge will be taking place.

On July 20, Breathe Deep on The Blue Bridge will include yoga flows, music, local vendors, refreshments, face painting, and more.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with free yoga flow starting at 10:30 a.m. Yoga will be led by Malina Adler from Inner Alchemy, with all levels of skill welcome.

The event will also feature a special guest speaker, and owner of Breathe Deep Bracelets, Savannah DeGraaf. Savannah lost her left lung in 2016 at age 22 and has since been on a mission to spread awareness of lung health and disease. Savannah had always been an active and healthy person, so when she found out she had a tumor on her left lung, things didn’t seem to make sense at the time. After some research, Savannah quickly realized anyone with lungs can suffer from lung cancer or disease.

All proceeds from Breathe Deep on The Blue Bridge will benefit the American Lung Association.

To make a donation, or learn more about this event, visit: breathedeeponthebluebridge24.funraise.org.