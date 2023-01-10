Raise a glass to the craft beer industry during Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week returns to Kalamazoo County for the 13th year, highlighting and celebrating all local craft beverage breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the area.

From January 13-21, beer enthusiasts will be able to stop in at a wide variety of distilleries to meet the brewers, distillers, or winemakers themselves, learn how their favorite beverages are made, and enjoy some great deals on specialty brews.

Distilleries in Kalamazoo County will also be hosting a wide variety of events during Craft Beverage Week such as 5K runs, tastings, trivia, and beyond.

Discover participating locations and events at kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com or stay updated on the event on Facebook.