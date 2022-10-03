Raise a glass! GRNoir offers new self-serve wine dispensing

GRNoir Wine & Jazz is offering guests the ability to pour their own glass of wine with brand-new wine dispensing machines.
These machines are a wine card-based system with button controls that dispense perfect, temperature-controlled pours of 40 different wine selections.
By purchasing a self-serve wine card, guests can bypass ordering with a server by walking directly up to the dispensing machines to dispense perfectly measured 2, 3, or 5 ounce pours of their choice of wines offered.
As an added incentive, self-serve cardholders will be automatically enrolled in GRNoir’s new loyalty program, where every $1 spent earns one “pour point.” For every 500 points, guests earn $10 of credit to be used during a future visit to GRNoir.
GRNoir Wine & Jazz offers domestic (including Michigan) and international wines, as well as wines made by black and women-owned winemakers. Each wine is curated by GRNoir's very own certified, level 2 Sommelier, Shatawn Brigham.
Guests may enjoy their wine served by the ounce, glass, or bottle for on-premises consumption and retail.
Learn more by visiting grnoir.com