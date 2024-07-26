Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Competition and Festival takes place on August 3

Posted at
and last updated 
Prize money is on the line as the Rail Garden Rampage returns to Hudsonville for its 4th year, bringing wakeboarders of all skill levels to West Michigan.

Athletes from all over the country are coming to compete at the Action Wake Park.

In addition to the competition, this is the first year a festival will coincide with it. Action Watersports will have a sidewalk sale from their pro shop & boat dealership, as well as host yard games, a slip and slide, and aqua park sessions.  There will be food trucks, vendors, crafts, and the Red Bull DJ truck as well.

Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Competition & Festival takes place on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book