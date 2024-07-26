Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Competition and Festival takes place on August 3

Prize money is on the line as the Rail Garden Rampage returns to Hudsonville for its 4th year, bringing wakeboarders of all skill levels to West Michigan. Athletes from all over the country are coming to compete at the Action Wake Park. In addition to the competition, this is the first year a festival will coincide with it. Action Watersports will have a sidewalk sale from their pro shop & boat dealership, as well as host yard games, a slip and slide, and aqua park sessions. There will be food trucks, vendors, crafts, and the Red Bull DJ truck as well.

Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Competition & Festival takes place on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

