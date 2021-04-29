Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

R&R Mechanical Services explains why your AC unit must be serviced every year

Videos
R&R Maintenance Service explains why your AC Unit needs yearly repairs
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 11:09:36-04

Not sure if your air conditioning is working properly? Now is the time to find out, before summer arrives and it's too late.

R&R Mechanical Services is ready to help homeowners make sure they're cool this summer with a functioning AC unit.

Even if there's nothing wrong with the unit, it's important for R&R, or any repair service, to do preventative maintenance at least once a year to ensure all the parts are working properly.

R & R Mechanical Services is located at 433 Crofton SE in Grand Rapids.

To learn more about the services they offer, visit rrmechanicalsvs.com or call (616)-452-6888.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time