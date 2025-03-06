Putting Scripture on Stage: HIS Dance Academy presents: "Jonah" ballet

HIS Dance Academy is excited to present their upcoming performance of "Jonah," a dance interpretation of the classic biblical story. Through expressive choreography and passionate performances, the dancers will bring Jonah's journey to life, showcasing the academy's commitment to the meaningful storytelling of Scripture through the art of dance.

We met with Tassia Johnson, the co-artistic director of the academy, along with curriculum director Sarah Walters to learn more about the production. They were joined by Ezra who will be dancing the lead role.

HIS Dance academy offers a diverse range of dance styles, from ballet and contemporary to hip-hop and liturgical dance, catering to students of all skill levels. With a focus on fostering a supportive and encouraging environment, HIS Dance Academy empowers students to develop their God-given talents while building character and confidence.

For those interested in joining the HIS Dance Academy family, or attending the upcoming performance of "Jonah," there are numerous ways to get involved. The academy offers classes for children, teens, and adults, with flexible schedules to accommodate various needs. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a beginner eager to explore the art of movement, HIS Dance Academy welcomes you. You can find information about class schedules, registration, and upcoming performances on their website.

Performances of "Jonah" will be held on Saturday, March 8 with shows at 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM, at the DeVos Center for Arts and Worship. Tickets are available online at hisdance.org or by phone at 616-574-5600.

Be sure to watch the video above to get a sneak peek at the performance!