Put on your racing shoes and get ready to run the Grand Rapids Marathon on Oct. 16

Posted at 11:24 AM, Oct 10, 2022
Runners, lace up those racing shoes because the Grand Rapids Marathon returns on Saturday.

The marathon isn't just about a race, but it's also a community event. In addition to the marathon race, there will also be options to sign up for a half marathon, marathon relay, a kid's run, and much more!

The full marathon will give runners a tour of downtown Grand Rapids and then head out of the city and into the beautiful trails of Millennium Park to show just how great Michigan is in the fall.

The UM Health West Grand Rapids Marathon will take place on October 16. Registration and the starting line will be at the David D. Hunting YMCA.

The official race start time is 7:30 a.m.

To sign up and learn more, go to grandrapidsmarathon.com.

