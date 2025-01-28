Pure Michigan is encouraging locals and visitors to "take it slow" this year

MICHIGAN — 2025 is the year of "slow travel" and this time of year, travelers can make an "un-resolution" to enjoy vacation in a more meaningful way. Pure Michigan is here for it all, because no matter the season, our great state is the perfect place to reconnect with nature, food and those we love.

So what exactly is "slow travel"?



Inspired by slow food and slow living movements, slow travel encourages travel at a more natural pace to discover deeper connections to the environment and community for richer, more fulfilling experiences.

The slow travel trend is predicted to surge in 2025 as travelers seek quiet, natural, and multisensory experiences

With its rich outdoor, cultural, and agricultural resources, Michigan is a prime destination for slow travel experiences that visitors can see, hear, taste, touch, and feel.

How you can experience "slow travel" in Michigan:

Authentic flavors: Savoring in-season and farm-to-table dining, craft breweries, and award-winning wineries that showcase Michigan’s rich agritourism and culinary traditions.

Honoring things that grow: Michigan's natural and agricultural landscapes have given rise to dozens of festivals and destinations that celebrate different flora and fauna.

Woods and water: Meandering trips across roads, forests, waterways, and trails on foot, on wheels, on skis, blades, boards or boats to appreciate and experience the splendor and serenity of each season.

Want to learn more about how to experience "slow travel" close to home? Head to michigan.org