Pumpkin Prowl returns to downtown Ada on October 27

More Halloween fun is happening as the Pumpkin Prowl in downtown Ada returns on October 27.

The event is put on by the Ada Business Association and Discover Ada, and all ghosts, fairies, and superheroes are invited to trick-or-treat along River Street.

Pumpkin Prowl will take place throughout Ada Village, with activities taking place from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live DJ music, pumpkin treats, a photo op by Applied Innovation, a family-friendly movie in Legacy Park courtesy of TruMedia, a dance performance by HMD students at 5:45 p.m. in Legacy Park, a digital scavenger hunt for ages 11-19, the local fire and sheriff departments, haunted passages and some new spooky surprises.

Learn more at business.adabusinessassociation.com.